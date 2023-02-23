WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Announces Engagement

Sonya Deville may not have had the best of luck on WWE TV as of late, but the Superstar’s personal life has never been better.

Last year saw Deville’s tenure as an authority figure come to an end, and the former MMA fighter has resumed her role as a full-time member of the WWE roster.

Recently, Deville tried (in vain) to dethrone Charlotte Flair and capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which would have been Deville’s first taste of WWE gold if successful.

Engagement

Speaking to People, Deville broke the news of her engagement to girlfriend Toni Cassano, as the wrestler popped the question on February 15, at a wine cellar cave in Towaco, New Jersey.

Deville with understandably excited to speak about the proposal, and add that Cassano had been waiting for the right moment herself.

“I proposed, then Toni’s like: ‘Grab my purse.’ And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she’s like: ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.'” Sonya Deville.

Deville began dating Cassano last April, and the pair first met at a WWE event.

“I got her a front-row ticket to my show, and I was going to take her out to dinner after. But I didn’t have time to meet her before the show, so the first time I ever saw Toni was when I was coming out doing my entrance ready to wrestle and I looked into the crowd.” Sonya Deville.

While the pair first locked eyes at a WWE event in April, Cassano wouldn’t see her future bride emerge victorious, as Deville was winless at WWE shows for the entire month.

Deville went on to say that Cassano’s two daughters also played a role in the proposal.

“I wanted to make it something that they were super involved in,” she says. “But I also wanted them to be surprised because I wanted them to have a memorable moment too.” Sonya Deville.

Coming Out

It was during 2015’s edition of WWE Tough Enough that Deville was asked if she had a boyfriend, and publicly came out as lesbian.

The first and to date only openly lesbian WWE Superstar, Deville told People about how much has changed for her since she came out.

“It’s so cool to me to be in this position right now, to be engaged as a gay female in the WWE, and to have proposed to my fiancée. “I look back at seven years ago, eight years ago when I wasn’t even openly out yet, and I was hiding relationships, and I was still trying to figure out my comfortability with being gay and who I was.” Sonya Deville.

We here at SEScoops would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sonya and Toni at this joyous time.