WWE Superstars “Intentionally Avoided” Vince McMahon Backstage at Raw

Vince McMahon‘s return to backstage during this week’s Raw did not sit well with some members of the WWE roster, it has been claimed.

During this week’s Raw, McMahon was backstage at the event, marking his first appearance behind the scenes since his July 2022 retirement.

Upon his return to WWE in January, McMahon and the promotion assured talent that he was back to facilitate a sale, and was not looking to regain control over creative.

Testing the Waters

McMahon’s appearance backstage came as a surprise to the vast majority of people working at this week’s Raw in Boston, as his return had not been announced.

Fightful Select reports that one anonymous WWE higher-up “felt personally” that McMahon was “testing the waters” by showing up this week.

It is believed that now that McMahon’s return hasn’t sparked a massive backlash from the roster, that he could be showing up more in the coming months.

The report added that after making his return backstage, “many expect him to be seen at other upcoming events.”

Fightful reached out to WWE in an official capacity but did not get a statement on Vince’s appearance at the show.

Intentionally Avoided

When McMahon’s return to WWE was confirmed in January, the roster were far from pleased, with morale taking a serious tumble.

Fightful’s report added that a few talents “intentionally avoided associating” with McMahon during his return at Raw.

While they didn’t want to see him on this occasion, these talents were of the belief that they will likely have to deal with McMahon in the future.