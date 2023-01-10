WWE Superstars Nervous Vince McMahon Comeback Will Lead to Releases (Report)

WWE Superstars are concerned that the era of mass releases will resume now that Vince McMahon is back with the company.

McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct which resulted in millions of dollars being paid out in NDAs.

Last week, McMahon was reappointed to WWE’s Board of Directors alongside former WWE co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

Concerns

Vince McMahon and WWE have insisted that his return is to oversee a potential sale of the promotion and nothing more.

Many are skeptical of this claim, believing that McMahon would not return to WWE if he did not have plans to be at the very top of the promotion again.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that there are worried Superstars fearing the return of mass releases.

“Everyone’s worried again because it’s like ‘if Vince is in charge and they’re trying to sell, does that mean they’re going to start doing cuts again?’”

Meltzer reiterated previous reports that WWE morale was significantly higher after McMahon’s retirement last year.

Morale in the locker room was said to have been at an all-time low following last year’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Sale

It was in April 2020 that WWE began a new strategy, releasing talent in large waves that drew significant backlash from fans.

At the time, some suggested that WWE was cutting costs to widen its profit margins and make the company look more attractive to potential buyers.

A list of buyers rumored to be interested in WWE includes Comcast, FOX, Disney, and Netflix, among others.

h/t – PW Mania