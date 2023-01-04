WWE Superstars Spotted in the Crowd at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Karl Anderson and Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) may have made their presence felt at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, but they weren’t the only WWE names at the event.

Anderson, who returned to WWE in October of last year, lost the NJPW Never Openweight Champion to Tama Tonga, kicking off the latter’s second reign.

Mone, who was quietly released from WWE in June 2022, debuted as Mercedes Mone and confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her successful title defense.

WWE in Tokyo

Before Wrestle Kingdom got underway, it was reported that both Naomi and Bayley were in Japan.

In an update, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that both women were seen in the crowd at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

While fans in attendance spotted the Damage CTRL member and the suspended WWE Superstar, neither was focused on by NJPW’s film team.

On Twitter, Bayley referenced her friend and Boss ‘n Hug Connection tag-team partner’s debut for New Japan.

MONÉ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 4, 2023

Mercedes Mone: All Elite?

Mercedes Mone is part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster, but could her future rest with Tony Khan and AEW?

Sources in the company who spoke to Fightful Select have been “no sold” when they’ve asked if Mone will be Saraya‘s upcoming tag team partner.

The British wrestler will team with a mystery partner on next week’s AEW Dynamite to face Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Despite not being given any hint as to who it will be, talent in AEW are expecting the mystery partner to be Mone.