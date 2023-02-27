WWE Superstars Unhappy With Fewer WrestleMania Spots On “Smaller” Card (Report)

This year’s WrestleMania will feature a smaller card, leaving some frustrated Superstars off the biggest show of the year, it has been claimed.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1, and April 2, in Inglewood, California, marking the fourth two-night WrestleMania in a row.

Night Two of the Showcase of the Immortals will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Cody Rhodes.

Smaller Card

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year, so it is expected that it is the longest and most stacked show of the year.

For single-night events, WrestleMania 35 (2019) takes the record for the longest WWE event in history, clocking in at five hours and 20 minutes (or over seven hours if you watch the pre-show.)

WrestlingNews.co was informed that WWE will be using a smaller card as compared to previous years, and this is an edict from WWE’s Head of Creative/Talent Relations Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque.

It is reported that there will not be a WrestleMania Battle Royal at WrestleMania, which in years past allowed a lot of Superstars the chance to compete at the biggest show of the year.

In more recent years, WWE has kept the men’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the SmackDown before WrestleMania.

At this time, three matches have been announced by WWE, though this will of course change.

Unhappy

With a smaller card comes fewer spots for talent to appear on the show, which Wrestling News was informed has led to “some unhappiness” backstage.

There is also unhappiness about some of the slots on the show being saved for part-timers, though the report did not state who.

We do know that Brock Lesnar will answer Omos‘ challenge for WrestleMania 39 on tonight’s Raw, and a match between Edge and Finn Balor is expected.

There have also been reports that Trish Stratus and Lita will team with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 to face Damage CTRL.

John Cena is expected to face United States Champion Austin Theory this April, though the match has yet to be confirmed by WWE.