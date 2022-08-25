WWE Survivor Series 2022 Tickets Off to an Incredibly Strong Start

This November, WWE will host its annual Survivor Series event, which will feature Raw and SmackDown Superstars battle it out for brand supremacy.

The Premium Live Event will take place at the TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26, and mark the 36th annual Survivor Series event.

A Sell-Out Event

With Survivor Series over three months away, no matches have been confirmed for the show thus far, other than the titular elimination tag matches.

Despite this, the show is proving to be immensely popular with fans, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer tweeted that the show has virtually sold out during the pre-sale earlier this week, and that the seats reserved for the general public sale are also expected to sell out quickly.

Meltzer added that he cannot recall a show like this selling out so quickly.

Survivor Series in Boston basically sold out during the presale today. Whatever is held back will sellout during the public onsale. I can't think of a WWE show in years to do that. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 24, 2022

A Sign of the Times

Survivor Series 2022 is proving to be popular with fans, but that’s not the only show that has done well.

Earlier this month, WWE hosted their WrestleMania Hollywood tickets launch event, featuring Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and celebrity appearances by Snoop Doog and JoJo Siwa.

Tickets for the two-night April 2023 have reportedly sold incredibly well, despite no matches being confirmed (though The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns has been rumored.)

Over 70,000 tickets have sold so far in the latest report on the two-night Premium Live Event.

WWE officials are said to be “ecstatic” over the sales figures so far, especially for Night Two of the event.