WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Takeaways: The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Title Matches

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. There will be a men’s and women’s WarGames match tonight, as well as two title matches.

Becky Lynch made her triumphant return on last night’s edition of SmackDown as Bianca Belair‘s final teammate for the women’s WarGames match tonight. Lynch had been off of WWE television since Damage CTRL attacked her on the RAW following WWE SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley earned the advance for Damage CTRL’s team by defeating Asuka in the main event of this week’s RAW.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled The Usos in the main event of last night’s episode of SmackDown with the advantage in the WarGames match on the line. Sami Zayn tried to interfere but referee Charles Robinson saw it and kicked him out from ringside.

While the referee was distracted, Kevin Owens hit Jey with a Stunner. Sheamus followed it up with a Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory. The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre will have the advantage against The Bloodline tonight in the man’s WarGames match.

Here is the card for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event:

Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Our live coverage will begin alongside WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. Refresh this page during the premium live event and leave a comment below.