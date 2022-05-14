WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match Set For 5/20 SmackDown

A WWE Tag Team Title unification match has been set for the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

RK-Bro, the Raw Tag Team Champions, made it clear after WrestleMania Backlash that they were going to SmackDown to lay down a challenge to The Usos. Jimmy and Jey Uso hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Winner Take All

The Usos accepted RK-Bro’s challenge and Riddle left The Bloodline with something to think about. He landed a knee to the jaw of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to end the May 13 edition of SmackDown.

This match was initially advertised for WrestleMania Backlash. In storyline, Reigns ripped up the contract and it ended up being a non-title six-man tag match with The Bloodline picking up the win over RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported that a Tag Team Title unification match was never the actual plan for WrestleMania Backlash. He also reported that WWE has no plans of actually unifying the titles despite being set on booking the match.

Of course, plans can change but if the titles were to be unified, it’s expected to be short-lived.