WWE Talent Are “P*ssed Off” Following Reports of Saudi Purchase

WWE is reportedly now the property of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which isn’t sitting right with those on the roster.

Last week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a sale of the company, mere months after his retirement in July of last year.

McMahon has since regained his position as WWE’s Chairman of the Board, replacing his daughter Stephanie, though Nick Khan has remained as the sole CEO.

P*ssed Off

This week, it was reported by multiple verified sources that a WWE sale has taken place and that it has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

WWE has not confirmed the reports themselves, nor has the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Speaking on a Fightful live stream, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the talent is far from happy about what is going on.

“I can tell you one thing. I know talent is pissed off. Real pissed off. Really really mad. Really dejected. Really frustrated. And this is all based on rumors. This is not official, nothing like that.” Sean Ross Sapp.

WWE has worked with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for years and is part of a decade-long deal with the nation to host major events there.

This relationship was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the missing dates being tacked on to the end of the deal.

WWE and Saudi Arabia

The reports that WWE are now owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund raise a lot of questions about the future of the company.

WWE’s relationship with the kingdom has always been controversial given the country’s restrictive laws on women, LGBTQ+ people, and other groups.

There is also the question of Sami Zayn, arguably WWE’s most popular Superstar today, who given his Syrian heritage, is not allowed to compete at any Saudi shows.