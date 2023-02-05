WWE Targeting AEW Allies For Partnership Deals (Report)

WWE‘s recent partnership with the indie promotion Reality of Wrestling is not an entirely altruistic act, it has been reported.

Earlier this week, it was announced that NXT talent will be appearing for ROW (the promotion founded by NXT commentator Booker T) starting with Ivy Nile.

The Diamond Mine member will be in action at the ROW event on February 11, in Texas City.

Targets

Following the Monday Night War, WWE and Vince McMahon refused to play with others, which has made this apparent change of attitude such a surprise.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that ROW is just one of several promotions in WWE’s sights, with the goal being to cut sources of talent to AEW.

“there are several companies that are talked to, with the idea that they may be able to get NXT stars, but the Booker T thing has to go well. If it goes well, there are other companies and I think they are targeting companies that are close to AEW and see what they can do. Dave Meltzer.

Working with Others

WWE’s reasons for providing ROW with NXT talent aren’t just to help Booker’s promotion, and this isn’t the first time they’ve acted this way.

During the Monday Night Wars, Vince McMahon would give payments to ECW, initially considered a loan though it is unclear if the money was ever repaid.

McMahon would also send WWF talent to ECW for further conditioning, and ECW could advertise big names from the much bigger promotion.

In return, Paul Heyman would give the WWF the first opportunity to sign ECW talent when contracts were expiring, giving McMahon the advantage over WCW.

