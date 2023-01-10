WWE Teases Splitting The Undisputed Tag Team Titles On Raw

The Usos have dominated the WWE tag team division as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions but it appears that their reign as dual champs may be coming to an end.

This week’s episode of Raw featured many great moments and matches. The show was headlined by a #1 contender tag team turmoil match featuring 5 teams.

What’s interesting to note here is that the announced match was only for a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships instead of the undisputed titles.

The main event saw The Judgment Day taking on The OC to kick things off. The team of Damian Priest and Finn Balor went on to eliminate not only the Good Brothers but the team of Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander as well.

The duo of Priest and Balor then eliminated The Alpha Academy but Finn Balor suffered a kayfabe injury right before the pin.

This forced Dominik Mysterio to take the place of the Judgement Day leader. Though they still managed to win the match by last eliminating The Street Profits, earning the title shot for Royal Rumble on January 28.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship region has helped further solidify the legacy of The Usos as one of the greatest tag teams in the history of the business.

At the same time, it has also crippled the company’s booking ability, leaving many teams in limbo. With this announcement, WWE officials may finally be looking to get things back to normal in the tag division and split the titles at the upcoming PPV.