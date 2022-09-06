WWE Teasing Gimmick Change for Former Women’s Champion

Since Triple H took over as Head of WWE‘s Creative, the promotion has undergone several changes.

Fans have seen several returns from Superstars released under the previous regime, with Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis all being rehired.

WWE has also relaxed rules against some ‘banned’ words, allowing terms like wrestler and hospital to make it to air.

Nikki A.S.H, No More?

During this week’s Monday Night Raw, Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop came up short in their efforts to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Losing to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, this loss came mere days after the pair of Scottish Superstars failed to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships at Worlds Collide.

During a segment backstage, where Damage CTRL were walking to the ring, Nikki could be seen berating Doudrop, and ripped her mask off and threw it at her tag team partner.

Nikki stormed off, and on Twitter, reacted to a video of the clip.

Changes

If Nikki A.S.H does revert back to Nikki Cross, she’ll be the latest WWE Superstar to undergo a change.

With Vince McMahon retired, multiple Superstars have had their names changed to monikers used earlier in their careers.

Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa both lost their first names as part of a McMahon-era rule against talent using real names.

On last week’s SmackDown, Butch, who previously wrestled as Pete Dunne, competed in his Dunne-era attire.

While Nikki did use part of her real name while working as Nikki Cross (her real name is Nikki Glencross) it is not believed that her name change last year was part of the rule.