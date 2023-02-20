WWE The Favorites to Sign Top Free Agent Jay White

Jay White may not have appeared at WWE‘s Royal Rumble as some had predicted, but the Switchblade may indeed be Stamford-bound.

At NJPW Battle In The Valley, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion lost to Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match.

This is the latest setback for White, after coming up short in a Loser Leaves Japan match to Hikuleo the prior week.

WWE Future

As soon as reports of White’s NJPW exit sprang up, rumors grew that he would be heading to WWE.

Prior to last month’s Royal Rumble event, the official WWE on BT Sport account teased White’s debut in the Men’s Rumble match.

We said what we said.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nv7OYTv4sA — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 25, 2023

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, WWE is the favorite to sign the Bullet Club leader.

“Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite. One would think if White was going to AEW, he’d be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn’t do the loser leaves for good stipulation.” Dave Meltzer.

AEW Interest

While WWE is the favorite, they aren’t the only promotion that would benefit from White’s talents.

During a recent interview with the In the Kliq, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said that he “loved” having White compete as part of last year’s AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event.

Khan added that he would also love to have White compete for AEW again, or either against AEW in another crossover Supershow.

h/t – Wrestle Talk