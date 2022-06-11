Canceled SmackDown Debut Plans For The Stampede Stud

Harry Smith, better known to WWE fans as Davey Boy Smith Jr was supposed to debut on SmackDown as ‘The Stampede Stud’ before his release in November 2021.

The former WWE tag team champion recently had an interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes. Among other things, he talked about his most recent WWE run.

Speaking about getting released from the company without making any wrestling appearances, Smith revealed the plans they had for him before letting him go:

“I don’t know what they were waiting for, the only thing I was told was, I was going to be debuting on SmackDown and they were going to call me ‘The Stampede Stud’.

It just never happened; it wasn’t my fault. I showed up more than in shape.” said Harry Smith, “I saw Vince and he was like “oh you’re looking good kid”.

The former WWE star originally signed with the company in 2006 and stayed with the promotion till 2011. He is most well known for his tag team with Tyson Kidd dubbed as The Hart Dynasty.

He was brought back by the promotion in July 2021. However, the former champion was once again released from his contract in November, without having made any Televised appearances.