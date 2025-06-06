WWE/TNA Alum Returning to Wrestling Scene After Decades Away

Monty Brown is stepping back into the spotlight during AEW All In week, making one of his first official wrestling appearances in nearly two decades. Brown, a former TNA and WWE star, has been confirmed for Starrcast.

According to Fightful Select, the deal to bring Brown to Starrcast was finalized in late May. Brown was part of TNA’s formative years in 2004 and 2005 before leaving for WWE. In the revived ECW, Brown competed as Marcus Cor Von. His final match came on the June 19, 2007, episode, where he was defeated by CM Punk.

18 years removed from his final match, appearing at Starrcast is a huge deal. Despite receiving multiple offers over the past 18 years, Brown’s upcoming appearance at Starrcast marks his first confirmed deal in a very long time.

Starrcast will be just one part of a stacked week that will culminate with All In: Texas this July. With AEW’s first stadium event drawing near, expected a packed week in the Lone Star state.