WWE To Begin Announcing 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees Today (Report)

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn who will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame, it has been claimed.

Since 1993, WWE has celebrated wrestlers and icons of the industry with their Hall of Fame, with the first recipient being Andre the Giant.

WWE also has a celebrity wing of their Hall of Fame as well as the Warrior Award which was introduced in 2015.

2023 Hall of Fame

Unlike previous years, WWE has been in no hurry to announce inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame.

At this point in the calendar, WWE would typically have most, if not all, inductees announced, but so far, nobody has been confirmed for this year’s class.

According to Wrestle Votes, inductees will be announced later today, given that we are now three weeks away from the ceremony.

The plan as of Monday was to begin announcing this years Hall of Fame induction class today. The annual HOF ceremony is 3 weeks from tonight in Los Angeles following SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 10, 2023

Who’s In This Year?

While nobody has been publicly confirmed by WWE, there’s no shortage of names rumored to be going into the Hall of Fame this year.

It has been reported that former World Champion Dave Batista will be headlining this year’s class, after withdrawing from the 2020 class.

The Animal withdrew given the Covid-19 pandemic, as 2020’s class were bundled with the 2021 class two years ago.

While some felt that 2022 would be the Animal’s time, the ceremony was (rightly) headlined by The Undertaker.

Last month, Ric Flair shared his belief that the Midnight Express should be inducted, calling the iconic faction a “great team.”

Trish Stratus who was inducted in 2013, said last month that Victoria and Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James both deserve the nod this year.