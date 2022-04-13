WWE UK PPV Tickets Seeing Record-Setting Demand

WWE will have no problem packing the house for September’s big UK event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Earlier this week, WWE announced it is bringing a stadium event to the UK for the first time in nearly 30 years.

John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events, says the show will leave a lasting memory “on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took a victory lap over the news, writing on Twitter, “WE DID IT!!!”

2 years ago I became WWE Champion and made it my mission to bring a major show to the UK…



WE DID IT!!! https://t.co/tfyETu1BzR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 12, 2022

WWE UK PPV Tickets

Fans who plan to attend have been encouraged to sign up for an “exclusive presale opportunity.” (Register here).

According to journalist Alex McCarthy, more than 59,000 people signed up for the Cardiff PPV in the first 24 hours. He wrote on Twitter that this demand marks a company record, including all WrestleMania shows.

It’s important to note these are pre-sale sign-ups, not tickets sold). However, the demand is certainly there for the WWE UK PPV tickets.

According to Wikipedia, the all-time attendance record for Principality Stadium is just over 78,000 fans for the Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam boxing fight in October 2017.

SEScoops will provide an update when we learn about when tickets are going on sale for the September 3rd WWE UK PPV.

If you’re interested in wrestling ticket sales data, follow @WrestleTix on Twitter.