WWE Veteran Outlines Why Austin Theory Should Win At WM 39

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The clash is nothing less than a dream match for the fans. Theory has been arguably compared with Cena for a long time now. Austin Theory even revealed that he grew up idolizing Cena. He’s been also very vocal about wanting a dream match with the Cenation Leader. Finally, they will collide inside the ring.

On Monday night’s RAW, the 16-time WWE Champion made a huge return as the Boston crowd welcomed him with a massive ovation. He was engaged in a heated promo battle with Theory, who challenged him to a title match at WrestleMania 39.

Though Cena initially turned down Theory’s challenge, he agreed after the crowd urged him to accept it. To some, John Cena roasted Austin Theory, saying nobody in the crowd cared about the US Champion and his matches.

Now, WWE veteran Jim Cornette has weighed in on Austin Theory confronting John Cena on RAW and who he thinks should win at WrestleMania 39.

Jim Cornette believes Austin Theory must beat John Cena

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, the former wrestling manager commented on John Cena’s promo and stated that he could see it being the former WWE Champion’s way of motivating Austin Theory.

“Unless that this complete dressing down by Cena motivates Theory to change something, to do something that is demonstrably visible to the fans he’s going to come out and lay him out physically or he’s going to change his attitude in a way that he’s got a killer instinct or he suddenly does something even Cena remarks on, ‘that’s what I was looking for’ or something like that, I can see that,” said Cornette.

Jim Cornette added that Theory has to beat John Cena to live up to his words:

“If they start this way it would be a big swerve then or unexpected if Theory does win the match, which I still think would be possible without people setting the seats on fire and it’ll probably help Theory. But if they’re not gonna do anything like that between now and WrestleMania, I don’t know. They’ve got to, because they just left this guy flatter than a f**king turd in a punch bowl,” he added.

If Theory manages to defeat Cena, it will certainly be a huge milestone boost the youngster’s career. Only time will what the future holds for the Theory.