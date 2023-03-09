WWE Will Be in “Incredible Amount of Trouble” If Gambling Plans Fail (Report)

WWE is taking a huge risk with their new gambling proposals which would allow fans to make more and bigger bets on the matches.

Despite being scripted entertainment, WWE does allow some small bets on matches, and has teamed with popular services including DraftKings and FanDuel.

This week, it was reported that WWE is speaking with State Gambling Regulators to legalize betting on results.

Trouble

While fans do not know the results of matches for certain until they see the bout itself, there are people within WWE who know the results well ahead of time.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that WWE could be risking it all if the match results leak under their proposed gambling initiative.

“If they do this, legitimately, they can’t tell anyone. It’s not like you’re going to sneak around the system. There’s going to be safeguards and everything. The minute they tell people [the results] and it gets out… they’d be in an incredible amount of trouble for gaming violations. That’s nothing to mess with. They literally can’t do that. So the talent will not be able to know their finishes at least in the stuff that’s being gambled on.”

“The minute they tell people [the results] and it gets out… they’d be in an incredible amount of trouble for gaming violations.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer confirmed rumors that WWE Superstars would not be told the results of their own matches until the last minute, which could cause serious problems backstage.

“I think it is limited to only the biggest matches, which actually makes it even funnier. Because let’s just say you’re planning a title change. You’re not going to tell the champion, or the challenger about the title change until about an hour or two before the match starts.” Dave Meltzer.

Bryan Alvarez jokingly wished WWE good luck the next time they want Brock Lesnar to wrestle without telling him the result of his own match until the last minute.

Surprise

WWE’s gambling plans have taken fans by surprise, as well as those in the company.

Ironically, these plans were kept a closely guarded secret in WWE, but have since leaked to the public. Meltzer explained:

“This surprised a lot of people, including the company. Because this wasn’t something that people knew WWE was doing, trying to get this stuff done. But what I’m guessing, more than guessing, is that Draft Kings wants to sponsor them. And Draft Kings does sponsor WWE, and they do sponsor AEW as well. And if WWE gets this, would AEW then follow?”

Meltzer chalked up these big plans to WWE’s CEO Nick Khan.

“This is Nick Khan’s baby. He’s a sports guy. And there’s a lot of money in sports gambling.” Dave Meltzer.

For use of these quotes please give a h/t to SEScoops.