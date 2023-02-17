WWE WrestleMania 39 Match is 100% Set in Stone

The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to come along as the card takes shape. Coming out of this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE, WWE will be ramping up the build for the show.

Pwinsider.com reports that a match that has been teased in recent weeks is confirmed: Logan Paul wrestling Seth Rollins. Per the report, the match is “100% set in stone” for the show.

Several months ago, WWE reportedly had plans to do Paul taking on John Cena at the show, but plans changed and that was obvious with the booking of the 30-Man Royal Rumble match where Paul eliminated Rollins.

Since then, in various interviews, Rollins has been taking shots at Paul and stating that Paul doesn’t care about the wrestling business. Instead, Rollins feels that Paul only cares about getting attention.

Paul’s last one-on-one match happened when he came up short while challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Elimination Chamber winner