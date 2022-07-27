WWE WrestleMania 40 Location Revealed

The 2024 WrestleMania event now has a location.

The “Grandest Stage of Them All” is WWE‘s biggest yearly event. This year’s WrestleMania two-night event took place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas back in April.

The 2023 WrestleMania show will be held inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

But what about the 2024 location?

The City of Brotherly Love

(via Philadelphia Eagles)

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 in 2024. Playing host to WWE’s biggest event will be Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

In a press release, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his excitement:

“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40thWrestleMania in 2024,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy.”

Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren was also ecstatic over the news and he welcomes WWE fans to the “City of Brotherly Love.”

“Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years,” said Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren. “The combination of Philadelphia’s passionate fans joining forces with WWE’s worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city for the events at Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center and the Pennsylvania Convention Center.”

WWE claimed that a combined 156,352 fans attended WrestleMania this year and the live gate and attendance record from WrestleMania 32 inside AT&T Stadium back in 2016 was broken.