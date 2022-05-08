WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Live Results & Discussion

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Tonight’s show airs from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence and features four WrestleMania rematches.

Here are the matches announced for tonight’s premium live event:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Edge (Damian Priest barred from ringside)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos)

SmackDown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes battled Seth Rollins in the first match of the night. Cody made his WWE return at WrestleMania last month and defeated Rollins.