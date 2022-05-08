Sunday, May 8, 2022
WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Order Revealed

By Andrew Ravens
WrestleMania Backlash
WWE WrestleMania Backlash is quickly approaching and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal listing obtained by Fightful Select

Cody Rhodes competing against Seth Rollins is the planned opener while Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. The Usos and Roman Reigns is expected to headline. 

Rhodes vs. Rollins and the main event are currently scheduled to have the most time on the show. There are no plans to add a stipulation to the six-man tag team bout despite the fact that WWE was originally planning a unification match between the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions 

Omos facing Bobby Lashley, and Madcap Moss against Happy Corbin are set to be quick bouts. 

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Order

  • Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes is expected to be the opening match 
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. MVP is set to accompany Omos
  • AJ Styles vs. Edge
  • Smackdown Women’s Title I-Quit Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair 
  • Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
  • RKBro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline is expected to be the main event.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight.

