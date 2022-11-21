WWE WrestleMania Going to Nashville if Proposed New Stadium is Built (Report)

It looks like WWE will be bringing WrestleMania to Nashville, but on one condition.

WWE has already confirmed that WrestleMania 39 in 2024 will take place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, while WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, PA, at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to a report by Mike Organ at The Tennessean, WrestleMania happening for the first time in Nashville in the year 2027 is a possibility as long as a proposed closed stadium is built within five years.

Where Things Stand

(via WWE)

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., spoke with WWE about Nashville hosting an event in the city and talks ramped up when Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans created a draft for the proposed stadium.

Spyridon said, “WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville.”

Spyridon saidthat WrestleMania is the number 1 most followed sports brand on social media platforms and described WrestleMania as “CMA Fest on steroids: equivalent to two-to-three CMA Fests in one week in terms of impact.”

It should be noted that the Metro Council in Nashville needs to vote to fund the proposed $2.1 billion stadium. In the article, WWE confirmed that they would take WrestleMania to Nashville if the stadium gets built.