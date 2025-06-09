2025 King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Brackets Revealed

WWE has officially unveiled the complete tournament brackets for the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, featuring a star-studded lineup of 32 competitors vying for championship opportunities at SummerSlam.
Tournament Format Features Fatal Four-Way Twist
The 2025 tournaments introduce a significant format change, with the opening round featuring Fatal Four-Way matches instead of traditional one-on-one bouts. This streamlined approach condenses the tournament to just three rounds: first round, semifinals, and finals.
Sixteen wrestlers will participate in each tournament, with the first round consisting of four different Fatal Four-Way matches that begin this week on Raw and SmackDown.
Queen of the Ring Tournament Participants
The women’s bracket showcases some of WWE’s top female talent across both brands:
Featured Competitors:
King of the Ring Tournament Participants
- Rhea Ripley
- Kairi Sane
- Roxanne Perez
- Jade Cargill
- Liv Morgan
- Charlotte Flair
- Alexa Bliss
- Chelsea Green
- Candice LeRae
- Asuka
- Michin
- Piper Niven
- Nia Jax
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Ivy Nile
The men’s division features an equally impressive roster:
Key Contenders:
- Sami Zayn
- Penta
- Bron Breakker
- Dominik Mysterio
- Randy Orton
- LA Knight
- Aleister Black
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Andrade
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sheamus
- Miro
- Bronson Reed
- Mystery Entrant
Building on 2024’s Success
The 2024 tournaments proved the value of this format. King Gunther defeated Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, while Queen Nia Jax dethroned Bayley to become the new Women’s Champion. This year’s winners will have similar opportunities to capture gold at WWE’s biggest summer event.
Tournament Schedule
The opening Fatal Four-Way matches begin on tonight’s WWE Raw episode, with additional matches taking place on the upcoming June 13 SmackDown. The tournament will continue across both brands’ weekly programming before culminating at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The tournament kicks off tonight on WWE Raw at 8/7c on USA Network.