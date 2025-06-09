King and Queen of the ring
Fatal 4-Way King and Queen of The Ring Matches Announced for Tonight’s Raw

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has confirmed the first entrants for the 2025 King & Queen of the Ring tournaments. Matches for both tournaments, comprising 16 participants each, will begin on tonight’s WWE Raw.

The opening rounds feature Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Penta in the King of the Ring.

Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley will vie for the Queen of the Ring.

The winners will be crowned at the Night of Champions event on June 28, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with championship opportunities at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on the line.

