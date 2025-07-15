Multiple New Title Matches Confirmed For SummerSlam

3 new matches have been announced for SummerSlam.

WWE had earlier announced a Gauntlet match for Raw to determine Gunther’s opponent for the upcoming PPV. CM Punk won this match during the Monday Night Show, earning himself a shot at the World Title.

A similar two-out-of-three falls match between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley took place on the episode after Becky Lynch beat both at Evolution 2 to retain the Women’s IC title. Valkyria won this bout, earning what presumably will be her final shot at the championship for a while.

Finally, a Women’s World Championship triple threat was announced for the upcoming PLE, after Naomi cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to defeat both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the All Women PPV last night.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Updated Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Triple Threat Women's World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

The two-night WWE SummerSlam this year will take place from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday August 2 and Sunday August 3.