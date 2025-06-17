30 Takes and a Mission: Shotzi Reveals the Perfectionism Behind Memorable WWE “Accident”

What appeared to be a perfectly timed “accident” on the July 23, 2021 SmackDown was actually the result of hours of painstaking work and one performer’s absolute commitment to comedic perfection, even when it meant repeatedly taking shots to his most sensitive area.

In a revealing interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, former WWE star Shotzi pulled back the curtain on one of the company’s most viral segments—the backstage moment where she “accidentally” shot Baron Corbin with her tank during his emotional promo.

The reality behind the seemingly spontaneous comedy gold was far more meticulous than fans could have imagined.

“It actually took like 30 takes,” Shotzi revealed, much to Van Vliet’s surprise. “Like Corbin wanted it to be good. He was on a mission.”

The extensive retakes weren’t due to technical difficulties or missed cues—they were the result of Baron Corbin’s perfectionist approach to entertainment.

“So I was just like aiming… so ridiculous. It took so long,” Shotzi explained, describing the tedious process.

What made the production particularly challenging was the complexity of the segment itself. This wasn’t a simple gag that could be quickly repeated—it was a multi-layered scene requiring precise timing and emotional commitment.

“So he had to like do that whole promo and then boom and then if it missed then do that whole promo again and hit him,” Shotzi detailed.

The segment featured Kevin Owens entering mid-scene, delivering his own lengthy promo about lending Corbin money, before the tank projectile found its target.

“There’s so much going on in that because it starts on you and then Kevin Owens comes in. Then Kevin Owens has this long promo with Corbin about lending him money and then then he gets hit,” Van Vliet noted. “So it’s not like you could just do these takes one after another. Like you got to do the whole setup.”

“Exactly. Yeah. It was a whole thing,” Shotzi confirmed.

Perhaps most remarkably, even after enduring the punishment for dozens of takes, Corbin remained unsatisfied with the final result. “But like he even the last take he was not satisfied with,” Shotzi revealed. “Oh then he just sold it really well. He just sold it really well.”

Despite the physical toll of the repeated impacts, Shotzi expressed genuine appreciation for Corbin’s dedication to the craft. “But I really appreciate that he cared so much that we got him in the balls that well.”

The behind-the-scenes story illustrates the level of professionalism and dedication that goes into WWE’s entertainment moments. Corbin’s insistence on perfecting the segment, even while repeatedly absorbing painful hits, demonstrates how seriously wrestlers take their responsibility to entertain fans.

This glimpse into WWE’s production process reveals that the company’s best “spontaneous” moments are often the result of extensive preparation and performer commitment. The invisible work that goes into making wrestling entertainment appear effortless requires dedication that extends far beyond what fans see on television.

The 30-take tank segment stands as a testament to the lengths wrestlers will go to perfect their craft. In an era where viral moments can define careers, Corbin’s willingness to endure repeated punishment for the sake of entertainment perfection proved prescient—the segment became one of the most memorable and widely shared moments of 2021.