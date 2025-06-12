5 Wrestling Stars Join Amazon Prime’s American Gladiators Cast

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming American Gladiators reboot has added major star power with the casting of five professional wrestlers who will serve as Gladiators in the competition series hosted by The Miz.

Wrestling Royalty Joins the Arena

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that five prominent wrestlers from WWE and other promotions have been cast as Gladiators, bringing their athleticism and entertainment experience to the revived franchise:

Eric Bugenhagen (Rick Boogs) from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Michael Wardlow from Middlefield, Ohio

Jessie Godderz (Mr. PEC-Tacular) from Weed, California

Jessica Roden (The Ultimate Athlete, J-Rod) from Mount Vernon, Ohio

Kailey Latimer (Kamille) from Durham, North Carolina

Perfect Fit for Competition

The casting of professional wrestlers makes strategic sense for the reboot. As Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, explained to The Hollywood Reporter: “Pro wrestlers must have the physique to look good in spandex, as well as the athleticism and microphone skills required for the role.”

Complete Gladiator Roster Revealed

The five wrestlers join 11 other competitors to form the complete 16-person Gladiator lineup, featuring eight women and eight men aged 22 to 38. The diverse cast was selected from across the country and includes bodybuilders, former Division I athletes, CrossFit champions, and military veterans.

“The original Gladiators were iconic, so our search for the new Gladiators had to be exhaustive. Every Gladiator in this lineup embodies what it means to be a modern warrior — relentless, inspiring, and ready for the challenge of a lifetime. They are real-life superheroes.” – Barry Poznick

Classic Meets Modern

The reboot will feature both new competitive events and classic favorites from the original series including “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.” The series will air on Amazon Prime Video with The Miz as host, alongside sideline reporter Rocsi Diaz and play-by-play commentator Chris Rose.