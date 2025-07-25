6-Team TLC Match Set for SummerSlam

Tables, ladders, and chairs will return to SummerSlam 2025 as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a massive six-team TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The hardcore stipulation will see defending champions WYATT SICKS battle five other teams in one of the most unpredictable matches on the card.

The defending champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis will face their toughest challenge yet when they take on DIY, FRAXIOM, Andrade and Rey Fenix, the Street Profits, and Motor City Machine Guns in the hardcore stipulation match. This marks the first major title defense for the WYATT SICKS since capturing the gold from the Street Profits on July 11th.

Thank you, @RealNickAldis!



We're getting a WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match at SummerSlam!! ? pic.twitter.com/52UabyN9bB — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

The announcement comes as SummerSlam 2025 prepares to make history as the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer, taking place August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The TLC format adds an extra layer of unpredictability to what is already a stacked championship match. Each team brings compelling storylines into the match. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) are former champions looking to reclaim their spot atop the division. FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) have been frequent targets of the WYATT SICKS attacks since their main roster call-up. The newly-formed partnership of Andrade and Rey Fenix represents fresh blood in the title picture. Meanwhile, the Street Profits will be seeking revenge after losing their championship to the sinister faction through controversial means involving interference from Erick Rowan. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) bring decades of tag team experience and championship pedigree to the chaotic match environment.

The TLC stipulation ensures that tables, ladders, and chairs will all be legal weapons, with the championship belts suspended high above the ring. The first team to retrieve the titles will be crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions, making this one of the most unpredictable matches on the SummerSlam card.