Drew McIntyre’s SummerSlam Status Remains in Jeopardy

With SummerSlam just days away, WWE finds itself in crisis management mode as Drew McIntyre’s participation hangs in the balance due to a legitimate travel emergency.

The Scottish Warrior revealed he’s stranded in the UK after attending a friend’s wedding, having misplaced his passport at the worst possible time. McIntyre was scheduled to team with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and musician Jelly Roll in what promised to be one of SummerSlam’s most intriguing encounters.

WWE officials are actively working behind the scenes with “wheels in motion” for alternative plans should McIntyre fail to resolve his travel situation by Friday’s SmackDown. PWInsider confirmed the passport issue is legitimate and not storyline.

McIntyre has taken to social media to address the crisis, jokingly blaming Jelly Roll for his predicament while vowing to make the musician “pay” if he misses their confrontation. The social media exchanges have added entertainment to what is otherwise a logistical nightmare for WWE’s creative team.

The Miz has already volunteered to step in as a replacement partner for Logan Paul, though WWE hasn’t officially announced contingency plans. Friday’s SmackDown will likely provide clarity on McIntyre’s status, with WWE expected to either confirm his participation or unveil alternative plans.