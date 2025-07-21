A Former WWE Star Is Headed To NXT This Week

The crossover between TNA Wrestling and WWE is set to continue in a major way, as TNA’s on-screen Director of Authority, Santino Marella, has announced he will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT.

In an announcement following the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, Santino Marella stated he is heading to the July 22nd episode of WWE NXT in Houston. His stated purpose is to address the fact that two NXT superstars, Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne, are currently in possession of TNA’s top championships.

The announcement comes after a historic night at TNA Slammiversary on Sunday. In the main event, NXT’s Trick Williams successfully retained the TNA World Championship in a triple-threat match against Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. In an even more shocking development, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich in their “Winner-Take-All” match to also become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion, making her a dual-brand champion.

Marella’s appearance is just one part of the TNA fallout scheduled for tomorrow’s NXT. The new dual-champion, Jacy Jayne, is also set to be confronted by Lash Legend and Jaida Parker. Furthermore, in another major crossover, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is scheduled to confront the TNA World Champion, Trick Williams.