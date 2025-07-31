AAA Executive: Many In WWE Want Alberto El Patron Return

Alberto El Patron recently lost a match in AAA and per the stipulation, has to now part ways with the promotion, seemingly forever. As questions remain about his future in wrestling, AAA executive Ernesto Campo believes El Patron’s future could see him return to the promotion, as well as WWE.

Speaking to Superluchas, Campo was asked about whether El Patron’s loss was just for storylines, or if he is truly gone. Campo shared that he hopes Alberto returns before claiming some in WWE hope to see him back as well.

“What I know is that there are no plans for him to go to the U.S. but that could change. But I do hope that he eventually returns to AAA Programming. There are Many in WWE want him to return to the main roster.”

Campo highlighted how El Patron kept AAA “afloat” over the past year as one of the company’s top stars. Not only did Alberto lead the company, but he achieved “huge revenues” across Mexico, Campo added.

Campo did not name anyone within WWE hoping for El Patron’s return, and currently, there’s no sign of a comeback. It’s been reported that WWE’s stance “has not changed” on El Patron, who was released a second time in 2016. WWE deliberately distanced itself from the former World Champion, actively avoiding mentioning him since its acquisition of AAA.

El Patron was fired from WWE in 2014 after a backstage altercation, and after being rehired the next year, was cut in 2016 following a Wellness Policy violation. With Campo’s comments, time will tell if Alberto is ever called a WWE Superstar again.