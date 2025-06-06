AAA’s Creative Direction Takes Shape Under WWE Umbrella Ahead of Historic Joint Event

Following WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in April, the creative structure for the Mexican promotion has been solidified with a three-person team leading the company’s creative direction under WWE’s oversight.

According to PWInsider, AAA Creative going forward will be led by Jeremy Borash, Konnan, and newly-signed Hector “Moody Jack” Melendez. The announcement comes as both promotions prepare for their first joint event, WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide, streaming live on YouTube this Saturday from Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Konnan has long been a booker for AAA, while Borash was brought in as a WWE representative on the creative team. Borash, who serves as WWE’s Vice President of Content and Development, brings extensive wrestling production experience from his tenure at TNA Wrestling and his current role overseeing WWE content initiatives.

The addition of Melendez represents a strategic hiring to bridge both companies’ creative visions. Speaking to Contralona, Melendez confirmed his new role, stating: “Being part of the creative with WWE & AAA is the crowning moment of my life after everything I’ve gone through”. The Puerto Rican announcer and producer has extensive experience with both AAA and TNA Wrestling, having previously worked alongside Borash during their TNA tenure.

WWE announced its acquisition of AAA in partnership with Mexico-based entertainment company Fillip during WrestleMania 41 weekend, with the transaction expected to close in Q3 2025. The creative team appointments signal WWE’s commitment to maintaining AAA’s cultural identity while integrating the promotion into WWE’s global operations.

Both Konnan and Melendez are expected to be present at this weekend’s Worlds Collide event, with Melendez having visited the WWE Performance Center earlier this week alongside fellow Puerto Rican wrestling veteran Savio Vega.

The Saturday event will feature matches blending WWE’s NXT brand with AAA talent, including Chad Gable challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship and a Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT North American Championship.

Industry observers view the creative team structure as WWE’s approach to preserving AAA’s lucha libre traditions while leveraging WWE’s production capabilities and global reach to expand the Mexican promotion’s audience.