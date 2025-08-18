AAA Stars Arrive in Philadelphia for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Two of AAA’s biggest names have made their way to Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW. Mr. Iguana and reigning AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo were confirmed in town by Fightful Español, after both competing at TripleManía XXXIII over the weekend. Their quick turnaround demonstrates the commitment both wrestlers have to this cross-promotional opportunity.

While Mr. Iguana is expected to make sporadic appearances on WWE programming, Vikingo’s involvement runs much deeper. After retaining his championship at TripleMania (thanks to a surprise appearance by AJ Styles), his next defense will be against Dominik Mysterio at Worlds Collide 2 from Las Vegas.

Honoring a legacy while forging the future.



Congratulations to everyone involved and to our @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion, @vikingo_aaa. pic.twitter.com/jBgIsppvD3 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2025

WWE plans to utilize its top platforms to increase AAA’s profile, with one source revealing to Fightful that “there will be semi-regular integration of AAA talent across much of WWE programming.” The company has reportedly been thrilled with Mr. Iguana’s performances to date.

This development builds on the momentum from TripleManía, where WWE stars including Dominik Mysterio and Natalya participated in cross-promotional matches. Now, that lucha libre influence is extending to Monday nights.

Tonight’s RAW also features Roman Reigns seeking revenge on The Vision, Naomi addressing her missed title opportunity, and Becky Lynch defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Natalya. With AAA stars now in the mix, Monday Night RAW is becoming increasingly unpredictable.