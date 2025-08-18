AAA TripleMania XXXIII Breaks Record With WWE Backing

The WWE Era of AAA is certainly proving lucrative for the lucha libre promotion as seen with the success of TripleMania XXXIII. The August 2025 event was the first TripleMania (AAA’s largest event) held by WWE, and drew over 4 million views in the first 24 hours.

WWE’s live stream peaked with 614,000 fans watching at a single time. Inside the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, 19,1691 attendees packed the venue, setting AAA’s all-time gate record, according to Deadline.

WWE’s influence over the event was impossible to ignore, with a total of 16 WWE Superstars appearing during the broadcast. Highlights include Rey Mysterio making an appearance in Mexico, while El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio were all part of the main event.

WWE and AAA have wasted no time in confirming their next crossover event, with a huge main event planned for September’s Worlds Collide. As WWE continues its influence over AAA plans, things look bright for both parties.