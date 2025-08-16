AAA Triplemanía XXXIII Tonight: WWE Stars Challenge for Championships in Mexico City

Lucha Libre AAA presents its flagship event Triplemanía XXXIII tonight at Arena CDMX, featuring the most significant WWE crossover participation in the promotion’s history.

The event, scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, showcases five WWE superstars competing across multiple championship and featured matches, marking a new era of collaboration between the Mexican promotion and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Esta noche haremos historia porque llega una #Triplemania que será INOLVIDABLE. ?



EN VIVO en: https://t.co/pCRuAFRJyS pic.twitter.com/Vp3Wkr3dC5 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 16, 2025

Dominik Mysterio headlines the card challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a fatal four-way match that also includes Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. The bout represents Mysterio’s first opportunity at AAA’s top prize.

WWE’s Los Garza (Angel and Berto) defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships against Pagano and Psycho Clown in a street fight stipulation. The champions have maintained dual roles, regularly appearing on WWE SmackDown while holding AAA gold.

Additional WWE talent includes Natalya challenging for the Reina de Reinas Championship in a triple threat against champion Flammer and Faby Apache. Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez team together in a six-person tag match.

The event streams live on AAA’s official platforms and various international streaming services beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Es hora de hacer historia!

El Megacampeonato AAA será mío #Triplemania el fuego presente Dragon Lee — Dragon Lee ?????? (@dragonlee95) August 16, 2025

Event Preview: Triplemanía XXXIII

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Venue: Arena CDMX, Mexico City

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 CT

Championship Matches

AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

AAA World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Los Garza (Angel & Berto) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

Reina de Reinas Championship Triple Threat

Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

Latin American Championship

El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

¡Lucha IMPRESIONANTE de tercias en #Triplemania!



Lola Vice, Mr Iguana y Niño Hamburguesa vs #TheJudgmentDay.



16 de agosto EN VIVO en: https://t.co/pCRuAFRbJk.@wweespanol pic.twitter.com/D6lFHcyOOq — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 15, 2025

Featured Matches

Six-Person Tag Team Match

Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez

Copa Bardahl Match

Multi-competitor elimination match with timed entry intervals

How to Watch

Available on AAA’s official streaming platforms and international services.

Tonight’s card represents AAA’s strongest partnership with WWE, featuring unprecedented crossover talent while maintaining the promotion’s signature lucha libre style and championship prestige.????????????????