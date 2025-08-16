AAA Triplemanía XXXIII Tonight: WWE Stars Challenge for Championships in Mexico City

Lucha Libre AAA presents its flagship event Triplemanía XXXIII tonight at Arena CDMX, featuring the most significant WWE crossover participation in the promotion’s history.
The event, scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, showcases five WWE superstars competing across multiple championship and featured matches, marking a new era of collaboration between the Mexican promotion and World Wrestling Entertainment.
Dominik Mysterio headlines the card challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a fatal four-way match that also includes Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. The bout represents Mysterio’s first opportunity at AAA’s top prize.
WWE’s Los Garza (Angel and Berto) defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships against Pagano and Psycho Clown in a street fight stipulation. The champions have maintained dual roles, regularly appearing on WWE SmackDown while holding AAA gold.
Additional WWE talent includes Natalya challenging for the Reina de Reinas Championship in a triple threat against champion Flammer and Faby Apache. Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez team together in a six-person tag match.
The event streams live on AAA’s official platforms and various international streaming services beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Event Preview: Triplemanía XXXIII
Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Venue: Arena CDMX, Mexico City
Start Time: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 CT
Championship Matches
AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
AAA World Tag Team Championship Street Fight
Los Garza (Angel & Berto) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown
Reina de Reinas Championship Triple Threat
Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya
Latin American Championship
El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
Featured Matches
Six-Person Tag Team Match
Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez
Copa Bardahl Match
Multi-competitor elimination match with timed entry intervals
How to Watch
Available on AAA’s official streaming platforms and international services.
Tonight’s card represents AAA’s strongest partnership with WWE, featuring unprecedented crossover talent while maintaining the promotion’s signature lucha libre style and championship prestige.????????????????