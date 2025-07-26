AAA World Tag Team Title Match Set for WWE SmackDown

The go-home SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam will see a major titlte match as non-WWE gold will be on the line. In a new announcement shared across WWE’s social media platforms, it was confirmed that Los Garza—Angel and Berto—will put their AAA World Tag Team Titles on the line in an open challenge on next Friday’s show.

EXCLUSIVE: AAA World Tag Team Champions Los Garza throw down an open challenge for any team to challenge them next week on SmackDown for their titles. pic.twitter.com/5ln9N8oKma — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

This match will mark the first time AAA gold will be defended on an WWE TV show, and the first time in a long time that non-WWE gold has been defended on the main roster. The move marks WWE’s continuing efforts with AAA following the company’s announcement of its acquisition back in April 2025.

The go-home SmackDown before SummerSlam will also see Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Aleister Black. In title action, Giulia will defend the WWE Women’s United States Championship against former titleholder Zelina Vega.

The August 1 SmackDown will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and is shaping up to be a stacked final stop before WWE’s biggest event of the summer.





