Absent WWE Stars Spotted In Town For SmackDown

Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis were spotted in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday, the same city where WWE SmackDown is set to air live tonight. However, PWInsider, who confirmed their presence in the city, provided no further details on his visit, and there is currently no indication he will appear on the broadcast or be involved in WWE tapings.

Rowan and Lewis have been part of the Wyatt Sicks faction alongside Bo Dallas (as Uncle Howdy), Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. Adding to the intrigue, WWE Creative sources reportedly told PWInsider that the mysterious group may return “sooner than you think.”

The Wyatt Sicks have been off television since a segment in December 2024, following an injury to Dallas, who has since been cleared. WWE has reportedly designated the faction for television-only appearances initially, not booking them for live events yet.

WWE has yet to announce that the group will be appearing on the show nor mentioned them in months after their sudden disappearance from television. Alexa Bliss, who had been rumored to be part of the group, returned to television this month and qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.