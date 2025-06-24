Abyss (Chris Park) Confirms He Has No Plans To Wrestle Again

A conclusion that many had already reached has now been officially confirmed: Chris Park, known to wrestling fans as Abyss, is retired from in-ring competition. The TNA Hall of Famer confirmed the news in a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Park, who has been working as a WWE producer and agent for over six years, has not wrestled since taking the backstage role. While he is featured as a playable character in the new WWE 2K25 “Dunk & Destruction” DLC pack, he has no desire to step back into the ring for a real match.

“To answer quite frankly, I’m done. I don’t have plans to ever wrestling again,” Park said. “Never say never, but I don’t see it in the cards, and I don’t want it in the cards. I’m so happy what I’m doing as a producer.”

He added that he is very fulfilled with his work in game planning and working on the production end of things in WWE. Park also noted that while he hasn’t pushed to be an on-screen character, he would not be opposed to making an appearance as his other character, the lawyer Joseph Park.

During the interview, Park also confirmed that he had discussions to join WWE on several occasions in the 2000s and was very flattered by their offers at the time.