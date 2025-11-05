Adam Pearce Celebrates 30 Years in Wrestling: ‘Here’s to 30 More’

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is looking forward to many more years to come after reaching a major wrestling milestone. On X, Pearce shared that today, November 5, 2025, marks 30 years since he started his journey as a pro wrestler. Pearce reflected on what the wrestling business has given him and signed off with an exciting rally for the next 30 years.

Pearce wrestled for several years before becoming WWE Raw General Manager, including wrestling for the WWF as enhancement talent in the late 1990s. In the ring, Pearce is perhaps best known for his tenure in the NWA, where he held the company’s World Heavyweight Championship five times. Pearce is also a former PWG World Champion, NWA Hall of Famer, and has held several other titles in other promotions.

Pearce returned to WWE in December 2013 as a guest coach and the following year became the first unsigned Independent Contractor to produce live WWE programming. In 2015, Pearce signed with WWE as a trainer and producer, and became an on-screen authority figure in 2020, a role he remains in to this day.

With his decades of experience, Pearce is a valuable member of WWE both on and off-screen. And judging by his comments, fans can expect plenty more of Adam Pearce in the years and decades to come.