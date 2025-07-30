Adam Pearce Reveals Fan Paid Him To Tell Him He Should Be Fired

Adam Pearce may not be to everyone’s taste, and one ‘fan’ was ready to fork out their hard earned money to make this clear to the Raw GM. On Facebook, Pearce shared that somebody was willing to subscribe to his profile, all so they could share their hope that Pearce is soon out of a job.

“Was blessed enough just now to see a profanity-filled comment by a subscriber basically saying that he hopes I get fired. “Yes, someone paid my nominal subscriber fee to insult me. “I repeat: An adult human being of suspect mental acuity PAID A FEE to insult me. “That’s heat, boys and girls. Love somebody today”

Despite the fan’s suggestion, there is no indication that WWE intends to part ways with Pearce. The five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion signed with WWE in May 2015, first as a full-time trainer and producer of WWE NXT. He was later moved to the main roster and in October 2023, was appointed the General Manager of WWE Raw by Triple H.

With the Road to SummerSlam nearing its end, Pearce will be kept especially busy today, both on-screen and in his producer role. While some may dream of a day when they hear that Pearce has been wished all the best in his future endeavors, that doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon.