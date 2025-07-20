Adam Pearce Trolls Fans With Fake WWE Release Announcement

WWE releases can often come out of nowhere, and Adam Pearce recently had some fun online by suggesting he had been cut from the promotion. The RAW General Manager posted a video on his Instagram that began with a somber and serious tone. Speaking as if he were about to share deeply personal news, Pearce teased that his WWE tenure was over.

“Um, Happy Sunday everybody. Um, not exactly sure how to start this. Got some unfortunate news this morning… on a Sunday. “Um, but I am grateful that I have been afforded the opportunity to release this information before it is disseminated publicly. Um, all of us realize that at some point the journey comes to an end. And I guess, bottom line is…“

Just as the video reached its emotional climax, the audio abruptly switched to Rick Astley’s classic hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” revealing that the whole thing was a rickroll.

Instead of Pearce being let go, the veteran will continue to serve as Raw General Manager, delivering high-quality matches each and every week. While WWE may still release some names before the year is over, it appears Adam Pearce is safe for now.