Adam Pearce Warns Fans About Fake TikTok Impersonators

Adam Pearce’s name is known around the world thanks to his role as an on-screen WWE personality. Now, the Monday Night Raw General Manager has warned fans of those impersonating him for their own gain.

On his Instagram Stories, Pearce shared a screenshot of an ‘official’ account, claiming to be him on TikTok. Pearce made clear that the account is not genuine and told fans “Beware of goofs that pretend I’m on TikTok.”

There has been no shortage of wrestlers and wrestling personalities who have been the subject of impersonators and scammers. In November 2024, it was reported that a scammer posing as Alexa Bliss conned a man out of $1 million of his savings, as well as his granddaughter’s college fund. Bliss herself has spoken numerous times about people falling victim to scammers impersonating her online.

Hopefully, there comes a time when these impersonators and scammers are a thing of the past. Until that day comes, Raw’s General Manager wants fans to be vigilant if they see somebody on TikTok pretending to be him.