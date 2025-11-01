AEW Alum Celebrate WWE Glory At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE was certainly feeling ‘All Elite’ following multiple title changes at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. The show saw Jade Cargill win the WWE Women’s Championship, ending the 300+ day reign of Tiffany Stratton. Shortly after, CM Punk won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship by beating Jey Uso.

Punk and Cargill are former AEW wrestlers, and they aren’t the only All Elite alum to hold WWE gold. On Instagram, Punk shared a photo of himself, Ricky Saints, Cargill, and Cody Rhodes, all with their WWE titles.

These four aren’t the only former AEW wrestlers to now hold gold in WWE. Ethan Page is the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion, having held the title since May. At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Blake Monroe won the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Monroe previously wrestled in AEW as Mariah May, where she held the AEW Women’s World Championship.

These title wins show the fluctuating nature of wrestling and how, while many who have left WWE find success in AEW, many in AEW go on to glory in WWE. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on these AEW alum and their chapters as champions of WWE.