AEW Commentator Taz To Undergo Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery

Taz has announced that he will be stepping away from the announce desk to undergo a major medical procedure. In a post to his Instagram Stories, “The Human Suplex Machine” revealed that he is scheduled for total shoulder replacement surgery and will be off of AEW Dynamite for a period of time to recover. This surgery follows a knee replacement procedure that he underwent last year.

Taz shared the news directly with his fans, providing a brief but clear update on his status. “I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for awhile. See you soon.”

While he did not provide a specific date for the surgery or an estimated timeline for his return, his message confirmed that his absence from commentary is a temporary one. This upcoming procedure is likely related to the health issues that caused him to miss the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August, an absence he attributed to doctor’s appointments and imaging scans.

Taz was recently honored for his legendary career during AEW’s residency in Philadelphia, where he was surprised with an induction into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame. We wish him a speedy recovery.