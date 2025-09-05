Watch: What Happened With AJ Lee After SmackDown Went Off Air

AJ Lee hinted at her WWE ambitions after SmackDown went off air.

Fans had been running a campaign for the return of the former Divas Champion ever since her husband, CM Punk, made his triumphant return to the Endeavor-owned promotion 2 years ago.

The people finally got their wish on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded show from Chicago when the wrestling veteran made her return to WWE programming after 10 years.

The return came as the Women’s IC Champion Becky Lynch was in the ring and AJ Lee wasted no time going after The Man for costing Punk the world title.

What Happened After SmackDown

A shocked Lynch quickly retreated after this. The show went off air with Lee celebrating her comeback with Punk in the ring while Becky and Seth Rollins looked on from the stage.

The returning star picked up the Women’s IC title dropped by Lynch after SmackDown went off air and paraded around the ring with the belt.

SHE IS THE MOMENT. WE'RE GLAD TO HAVE YOU BACK, @TheAJMendez ??? pic.twitter.com/yO0xgypMWa — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

AJ Lee is likely to team up with CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PPV. Though after tonight, it won’t be a surprise if Lee sticks around and goes after the IC title following the upcoming PLE.