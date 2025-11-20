AJ Lee Condemns AI Video Depicting Fake Kiss With Fan

AJ Lee has criticized a ‘fan’ who has used AI to simulate getting kissed from the former WWE Divas Champion. On YouTube, Chris Horror shared a video, suggesting that he was kissed by AJ at the Big Event NY Expo in November 2025.

On X, Lee saw the video in question and described it as “inappropriate and it is harassment.” AJ asked Chris to delete the video that has clealy made her uncomfortable.

This is inappropriate and it is harassment. Please delete. — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) November 20, 2025

At this time, Chris has not taken AJ’s suggestion on board. On the contrary, Chris appreciated another ‘fan’ telling AJ to be flattered by the video, and included a gif of Vince McMahon for good measure.

The topic of AI has become a strong talking point among wrestling fans. A program reportedly backed by WWE to pitch storylines recently came up with Bobby Lashley returning to WWE with a Japan obsession. Zoey Stark, who has been out of action for much of 2025 due to an injury, had to debunk a video which showed an AI-version of Stark sharing that she had to retire.

While AJ appreciates her fans, especially those who supported her during her decade away from WWE, Chris has clearly taken things too far. We can only hope that others take AJ’s words to heart and recognize that she has a right to be respected and not have her likeness used in ways she doesn’t want.