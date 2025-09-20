AJ Lee Triumphs In In-Ring Return At WWE Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee proved that she’s still got ‘it’ at WWE Wrestlepalooza by winning her first wrestling match in over a decade at the ESPN event. In the penultimate match of the night, Lee teamed with her husband CM Punk to defeat World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

You can check out some highlights of the match below.

Lee and Punk extended their underfeated streak as a team to 3-0 with their victory at Wrestlepalooza, which the pairing of Lynch and Rollins are now 3-1. AJ returned to WWE in early September 2025, and has signed a new contract with the promotion.

Lee didn’t just get the win, but submitted Lynch to earn the victory. With a win over the Women’s Intercontinental Champion to her name, it may be just a matter of time before the pair meet again, this time with gold on the line.