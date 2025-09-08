AJ Lee Dedicates WWE Return to her “Wonderful Weirdos”

AJ Lee made a triumphant return to WWE on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, marking her first appearance in the company in nearly a decade.

The former Divas Champion addressed her loyal supporters on Monday via social media, dedicating this run to the “weirdos” who never forgot about her during the time away.

“You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos,” in a nod to the fans who have stood by her throughout her career.

Lee is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, where she is expected to continue building momentum following her comeback.

She’s expected to team up with CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a high-profile mixed tag team match at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza event on September 20.